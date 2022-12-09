Little Known Details Of Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo

Rarieda Member of Parliament Paul Otiende Amollo is one of the most respected politicians in Kenya.

The legislator known for his handsome looks, has won many hearts thanks to his cheery personality and charitable work.

Amolo is married to one wife Linet and has multiple children. The legislator, who is a regular on local television, has kept his wife out of the spotlight.

The MP recently tweeted many images to commemorate the admission of his son Rodney Amollo, who is also a lawyer, to the bar.

In previous interviews, the MP admitted that his path to success has not been as straightforward as many believe. He admitted that he had to work until the wee hours of the morning in order to be successful.

Otiende has gone down in history as one of the country’s best lawyers.

The MP in ,2017 represented Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his election petition at the Supreme Court and was successful as then CJ David Maraga nullified the election and ordered a repeat election.

Otiende became an inspiration to many young people who wish to pursue careers in law.

He has also spoken out on issues affecting Kenyans at various levels. His legal skills and knowledge have made him a role model for many.

If he is not in parliament enforcing laws or in court representing clients, he is out in his constituency’s villages assisting the poor.

Otiende Amollo has been photographed severally helping his constituents build houses, among other things, and unlike the typical mheshimiwa, who camps out in the city after being elected, he isn’t afraid to get dirty in the mud, push wheelbarrows, carry building polls, and even fetch water from the river.

