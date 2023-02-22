Little Known Husbands of Powerful Women Politicians In Kenya

Kenya’s political space is no longer limited to men. Several women have now entered politics, while their husbands remain behind closed doors.

Some Kenyans have always wondered what kind of men these female politicians marry. Some people are so outspoken and controversial that they are not married.

In this article KDRTV looks at little- known husbands of Kenya’ s powerful female politicians.

Gladys Wanga

The Homa Bay Governor, is at the top of the list of female politicians. The outspoken woman politician is married to George Wanga.

George Wanga is rarely in the spotlight and was only introduced to the public for the first time in February of this year, when Gladys launched her gubernatorial campaign.

Surprisingly, politics nearly split the Wanga family apart. This is because they supported opposing candidates in the Homabay gubernatorial election in 2017.

Millie Odhiambo

The outspoken Suba North MP, is married to Mabona of Zimbabwean origin.

According to reports the two met online before marrying on February 14, 2006.

Millie Odhiambo’s husband is enthusiastic about the hotel industry and currently works as a hotelier at Amak Images.

Esther Passaris

The Nairobi Women Rep, is married to billionaire Pius Ngugi. The woman rep is the Billionaire’ s second wife, and the couple has two children. According to sources, the husband owns Kenya But Company, which manufactures macadamia nuts under the brand ‘ Out of Africa. ‘

Purity Ngirici

The former Kirinyaga women representative is married to Andrew Peter Ngirici, a billionaire. Her husband had dropped out of school in class three.. According to a local publication, his success began when he met the late James Kanyotu, who was a chief spy at the time and later served as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss.

He then became the chief’s personal assistant, utilizing his extensive network. He used the little money he had to invest in the transportation industry. He later made his fortune in the real estate, media, mining, and large- scale farming industries.

Sabina Chege

The nominated MP is married to Gathitu Maina as a second wife. The couple married in a traditional Kikuyu wedding and have two children together. The husband is a well- known businessman, farmer, and former Chairman of Kenya Dairy Board.

