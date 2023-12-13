Lupita Nyong’o Set to Preside Over the Jury at the Annual Berlin Festival

The Berlin International Film Festival’s jury will be led by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, the festival’s organizers have announced.

The 2024 “Berlinale,” the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will take place from February 15 to February 25.

It will be the final edition overseen by executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and creative director Carlo Chatrian.

Nyong’o “embodies what we like in cinema, versatility in embracing different projects, addressing different audiences, and consistency to one idea that is quite recognizable in her characters, as diverse as they may look,” the film’s creators said in a statement.

Nyong’o stated that she is “deeply honored” to be president of the international jury and looks forward to “celebrating and recognizing the outstanding work of filmmakers from around the world.”

The Mexican-born daughter of Kenyan parents has directed, produced, and written a children’s book called “Sulwe.”

In 2014, she received an Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in “12 Years a Slave.”

The rest of the jury is usually announced closer to the commencement of the tournament.

This year’s competition was decided by a seven-member jury led by actress Kristen Stewart, with the top Golden Bear prize going to French director Nicolas Philibert’s documentary “On the Adamant.”

The announcement of Nyong’o’s selection as jury president comes just one day before Germany’s cultural minister, Claudia Roth, expects to announce who will succeed Rissenbeek and Chatrian as festival directors. Roth has stated that the event should be led by a single individual in the future.

