Man professes his love for former senator Millicent Omanga

Omanga
Omanga

Tobias Wafula, a man claiming to be a pharmacist from Trans Nzoia County, has publicly expressed his love for former nominated senator Millicent Omanga.

He travelled to Nairobi, a distance of 400km, to seek an audience with her. Wafula, who describes himself as 30 years old and the father of two, was spotted around the Kenya National Archives with a placard professing his love for Omanga.

The placard read, “HON: MILLICENT OMANGA!! MILLICENT OMANGA!!! My Crush!!! My Crush!!! My perfect Match.”

When reached for comment, Wafula claimed that he was an upcoming artist seeking publicity for his work. He said that approaching Omanga, who was recently shortlisted for the Chief Administrative Secretary position, would promote his talent as she is a public figure who relates well to people.

However, he also expressed his desire to meet Omanga at the doorstep of the next senate meeting. Ms Omanga, who is known for her lavish lifestyle and is considered one of Kenya’s most admired female politicians, is happily married with children.

