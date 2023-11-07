Mariga Goes After His Former Teammate Over Claims Of Not Helping Kenyan Players To Join European Teams

Former Harambee Stars midfielder McDonald Mariga has responded to ex-teammate Jamal Mohamed’s claims that he failed to ‘connect’ him and other players to European clubs.

Speaking during an interview with a local radio station, Mariga dismissed the allegations terming them as an excuse from players who did not make the cut in Europe.

“Many players hide behind this. Musa Otieno has many brothers but he did not take any of them to South Africa. I played at Inter Milan and Parma, my brothers are all footballers, I did not take anyone there because it is not my father’s team or my team,” said Mariga.

He added,” When I was at Parma, Francis Ouma who was top scorer here, then playing for Mathare United, came to Parma for trials. His agent brought him, he did trials and it did not go well. But when he came, we lived together in the same house. My mother was there, she would cook and we would eat together.”

The former footballer went on to explain that West African players also host their country mates whenever they go to Europe for trials.

Mariga also gave an example of former Harambee Stars Striker Dennis Oliech.

“You cannot take anyone anywhere, Oliech too has brothers who are footballers, he did not take any of them to France.” he continued.

In a previous interview, Jamal mentioned that Mariga and Oliech are among Kenyan players who have had the opportunity to play for teams in major leagues throughout the world but have failed to help others back home reach such heights by failing to put in a good word for them.

Jamal Jama played for Enkorpings before stints in Kuwait, Romania and Oman.

Mariga on the other hand played for Tusker and Kenya Pipeline in KPL before moving to Parma in the Serie A moving before Inter Milan.

