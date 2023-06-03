Martha Karua’s Son Quits KTN After 5 Years

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua’s son George Maringa has left KTN News after working for nearly five years and eleven months.

Speaking after tendering his resignation, the renowned journalist noted that he was taking a break from the media to venture into other personal things.

“I just resigned today. I am looking forward to starting new things that will be shared soon.

“My time at the Standard Media Group has come to an end. It has been a great five years and 11 months. I wish you all God’s blessings,” he stated.

Maringa joined the Standard Media Group-owned station in 2017 as an intern and worked his way up to becoming a news anchor.

One of his last major assignments at KTN was to cover the East Africa Community Regional Force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Maringa’s work has brought him to international assignments in addition to local reporting.

He has reported from Somalia and Finland, demonstrating his commitment to offering a global perspective on crucial problems.

Maringa formerly worked as KTN’s first-ever correspondent in Meru County for three years, covering news from Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo, Lamu, and Marsabit counties.

Prior to joining the media company Maringa worked for African Virtual University (AVU) in various capacities.

In this capacity, he was instrumental in coordinating Open Distance and eLearning efforts as part of the Multinational Project Phase II.

He boasts a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication with a major in Broadcast Journalism from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

He is also an alumnus and fellow of Finland’s Foreign Correspondents’ Programme, which helped him improve his abilities and understanding of international reporting.

