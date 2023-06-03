Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Martha Karua’s Son Quits KTN After 5 Years

By

Published

unnamed (5)

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua’s son George Maringa has left KTN News after working for nearly five years and eleven months.

Speaking after tendering his resignation, the renowned journalist noted that he was taking a break from the media to venture into other personal things.

“I just resigned today. I am looking forward to starting new things that will be shared soon.

“My time at the Standard Media Group has come to an end. It has been a great five years and 11 months. I wish you all God’s blessings,” he stated.

Maringa joined the Standard Media Group-owned station in 2017 as an intern and worked his way up to becoming a news anchor.

One of his last major assignments at KTN was to cover the East Africa Community Regional Force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

KTN anchor George Maringa who started as an intern quits after nearly six years Pulselive Kenya 2023 06 03 11.38.11

Maringa’s work has brought him to international assignments in addition to local reporting.

He has reported from Somalia and Finland, demonstrating his commitment to offering a global perspective on crucial problems.

Maringa formerly worked as KTN’s first-ever correspondent in Meru County for three years, covering news from Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo, Lamu, and Marsabit counties.

Prior to joining the media company Maringa worked for African Virtual University (AVU) in various capacities.

In this capacity, he was instrumental in coordinating Open Distance and eLearning efforts as part of the Multinational Project Phase II.

He boasts a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication with a major in Broadcast Journalism from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

He is also an alumnus and fellow of Finland’s Foreign Correspondents’ Programme, which helped him improve his abilities and understanding of international reporting.

Also Read: Meet Martha Karua’s Little Known Journalist Son Who Works At KTN

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019