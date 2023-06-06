Mary Kilobi’s Message to Atwoli as He Turns 74th Birthday

KTN News Anchor has sent a warming message to her husband and Central Organization Of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli as he celebrates his 74th birthday.

Kilobi took to Facebook on Tuesday June 6 to wish her husband good health and a long life as he pursues his dreams.

Kilobi went on to describe him as a “charming Prince” and express her feelings for him.

“Today is My Prince Charming’s Birthday. May you grow younger, yes younger and more younger everyday Franco.

“I wish you happiness and an extremely long life of good health and pure bliss. May God watch over you and divinely protect you with his blood from the Evil one and may He fight your all your battles fiercely! Happy birthday my Bazuu Bazenga,” she stated.

Atwoli in a birthday statement in his social media accounts thanked Kenyams for sending him birthday wishes.

“As I celebrate my birthday today while busy working in Geneva. I wish to thank CS labour who is Chef de Mission for joining me for a photo as we all work for our country and the world of work. Thank you for your warm wishes,” said Atwoli.

Atwoli and Kilobi have been open about their relationship and have never been shy about making it public.

Despite their age disparities, the two have spent many years together enjoying the beauty of their love.

Atwoli is a household figure in Kenya as a result of his outspoken stance on labour issues.

Having served as Cotu Secretary General for many years, the vocal trade unionist has been at the focus many times.

Kilobi, on the other hand, has built a name for herself as the face of KTN News Bulletin’s Swahili version for many years.

