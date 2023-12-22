Connect with us

Mary Waceke: Meet the Kenyan Woman Who Rose to Success In Analytics at Apple Inc

Mary Waceke Munene is an example of courage, daring, and dogged pursuit of education. Born into adversity with the loss of her mother in 1996, Waceke found solace and guidance under the wings of her grandparents, especially her no-nonsense grandfather, who instilled in her a deep appreciation for the transformative power of education.

Her grandfather’s determination became the driving force behind Waceke’s academic journey, not only ensuring that she excelled in her studies but also instilling in her the value of pushing one’s limits.

“My father’s strict approach left no room for me to take education lightly; he took it very seriously,” Waceke said in an earlier interview.

Waceke’s path to higher education initially took her to the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural and Technology (JKUAT) to study actuarial science. However, her grandfather’s wisdom steered her towards a Bachelor of Commerce, a decision that would shape her future.

“Although I was admitted to the JKUAT to study Actuarial Science, my grandfather had other plans. He insisted that I follow in the footsteps of my cousin, who had secured a prestigious job while still at university,” Waceke recalled

Realizing her potential, Mary embarked on a professional journey that spanned continents and industries. Her early career included a role as an accountant at Jubilee Insurance, where she gained her CPAK certification.

However, Waceke’s ambitions reached even greater heights, leading her to pursue a Masters in Business Analytics in the United States in 2020.

Her corporate experience spread across prestigious institutions, including roles at JP Morgan Chase, Mind24-7, and finally Apple, one of America’s leading tech giants.

At Apple, Waceke found herself as a senior business analyst and database developer, all the while pursuing her Master’s in Business Analytics at Grand Canyon University.

Waceke’s success at Apple ignited a new passion in her, a drive to empower immigrants to excel in the dynamic US tech industry. She co-founded the DMK IT Solutions School of Analytics with Professor Erick Kamamba.

