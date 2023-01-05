Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet 36-Year-Old Baringo Deputy Governor Who Succeeded His Late Father

By

Published

20221014 141016

Felix Maiyo is the second in command in Baringo County at the age of 36 years. Maiyo was sworn in as the Baringo County Deputy Governor on November 10 2022.

He took over for his father, Charles Kipng’ok, who was the Baringo DG until his death barely over a month after taking the oath of office.

Kipng’ok passed away at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while waiting to board a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight to Mombasa for the governors’ induction.

dg pix

Following his death, his eldest son, Felix Maiyo, was endorsed by elders from his sub- county in Baringo Central to succeed him.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi then proposed Maiyo as his deputy, which was unanimously supported by Baringo MCAs as he legally accepted the job.

After being sworn in, Maiyo recognized the county’s decision to allow him to serve as their Deputy Governor, promising to work with the governor to fulfill his promises.

“I promise my support for your vision of propelling this county to new heights of growth. In my father’ s honor, we will collaborate to fulfill the promises you made to the voters, ” he stated after being sworn in to office.

The Baringo County second in command is a proud graduate of Sacho High School in Baringo County, where he schooled from 2003 to 2006.

Maiyo holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The DG also boasts a Master of Science degree from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

mai 1671521788

Prior to embarking on his current position in Baringo, he worked as a trainee engineer with General Motors, a field engineer with National Oilwell Varco, and the technical director of Target Drillers (EA) Ltd.

Also Read: Meet Five Richest Individuals from Mount Kenya Region

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019