Meet 36-Year-Old Baringo Deputy Governor Who Succeeded His Late Father

Felix Maiyo is the second in command in Baringo County at the age of 36 years. Maiyo was sworn in as the Baringo County Deputy Governor on November 10 2022.

He took over for his father, Charles Kipng’ok, who was the Baringo DG until his death barely over a month after taking the oath of office.

Kipng’ok passed away at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while waiting to board a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight to Mombasa for the governors’ induction.

Following his death, his eldest son, Felix Maiyo, was endorsed by elders from his sub- county in Baringo Central to succeed him.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi then proposed Maiyo as his deputy, which was unanimously supported by Baringo MCAs as he legally accepted the job.

After being sworn in, Maiyo recognized the county’s decision to allow him to serve as their Deputy Governor, promising to work with the governor to fulfill his promises.

“I promise my support for your vision of propelling this county to new heights of growth. In my father’ s honor, we will collaborate to fulfill the promises you made to the voters, ” he stated after being sworn in to office.

The Baringo County second in command is a proud graduate of Sacho High School in Baringo County, where he schooled from 2003 to 2006.

Maiyo holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The DG also boasts a Master of Science degree from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

Prior to embarking on his current position in Baringo, he worked as a trainee engineer with General Motors, a field engineer with National Oilwell Varco, and the technical director of Target Drillers (EA) Ltd.

