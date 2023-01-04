Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Affluent Kenyans Who Own Private Jets

By

Published

GULFSTREAM 280

Private jets have become the standard over-the-top relic of Kenya’s wealthy and sophisticated elite.

These premium planes are owned by a small group of rich Kenyans.

Here are some Kenyan billionaires who own private jets.

Humprey Kariuki

The multi billionaire businessman owns a Bombardier Challenger 350 private jet.

He is said to have paid an estimated Ksh2.5 billion for the private jet.

The entrepreneur began his career as a government servant at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). He later worked in hospitality, managing the Green Corner Restaurant in Nairobi’s CBD before branching out into other industries such as wine and liquor imports and petroleum.

Kariuki also runs a business in South Africa.

Musa Gurian

According to reports, the miraa merchant owns a dozen planes, mostly Cessnas and Pipers, which he utilizes to transport the product.

A used Cessna costs Ksh2.7 million in Kenya, while a used Piper costs more than Ksh 8.9 million.

Julius Mwale

Mwale has been at the center of power and innovation since establishing a fortune in the technology industry.

He owns a Gulfstream G450, which is not only the best large-cabin, long-range business jet in its class, but also a direct descendant of the legendary GIV-series aircraft, the world’s best-selling business jet.

The Gulfstream G450 costs between 3 and 4 billion Kenyan shillings.

The Kenyan philanthropist from Kakamega County presently resides in New York, close to fellow billionaires Bill Gates, Former President Donald Trump, and Investor George Soros.

The Late Chris Kirubi 

KIRUBI FALCON 1

The late Kirubi was famous for his lavish lifestyle. Kirubi is noted for being one of the first Kenyans to show a passion for private jets.

In 2017, he was a target market for Dassault Aviation, which intended to sell him an aircraft for a staggering Ksh3 billion.

Also Read: A Look inside President William Ruto’s Powerful Chopper Worth Ksh 1 Billion [Photos]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019