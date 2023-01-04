Meet Affluent Kenyans Who Own Private Jets

Private jets have become the standard over-the-top relic of Kenya’s wealthy and sophisticated elite.

These premium planes are owned by a small group of rich Kenyans.

Here are some Kenyan billionaires who own private jets.

Humprey Kariuki

The multi billionaire businessman owns a Bombardier Challenger 350 private jet.

He is said to have paid an estimated Ksh2.5 billion for the private jet.

The entrepreneur began his career as a government servant at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). He later worked in hospitality, managing the Green Corner Restaurant in Nairobi’s CBD before branching out into other industries such as wine and liquor imports and petroleum.

Kariuki also runs a business in South Africa.

Musa Gurian

According to reports, the miraa merchant owns a dozen planes, mostly Cessnas and Pipers, which he utilizes to transport the product.

A used Cessna costs Ksh2.7 million in Kenya, while a used Piper costs more than Ksh 8.9 million.

Julius Mwale

Mwale has been at the center of power and innovation since establishing a fortune in the technology industry.

He owns a Gulfstream G450, which is not only the best large-cabin, long-range business jet in its class, but also a direct descendant of the legendary GIV-series aircraft, the world’s best-selling business jet.

The Gulfstream G450 costs between 3 and 4 billion Kenyan shillings.

The Kenyan philanthropist from Kakamega County presently resides in New York, close to fellow billionaires Bill Gates, Former President Donald Trump, and Investor George Soros.

The Late Chris Kirubi

The late Kirubi was famous for his lavish lifestyle. Kirubi is noted for being one of the first Kenyans to show a passion for private jets.

In 2017, he was a target market for Dassault Aviation, which intended to sell him an aircraft for a staggering Ksh3 billion.

