Meet Bomet Women Rep Linet Toto’s Little Known Boyfriend (Photos) 

Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir on Tuesday left the market after pictures surfaced online of a man who has been identified as Godfrey Kimutai proposing to her.

In the background was a heart-shaped arrangement of flowers, and the words “Will you marry me?” are partially visible.

The room was decorated with petals of white and red roses and candles leading up to where Godfrey is proposing on one knee.

In another photograph, the two can be seen posing for a photograph while Toto holds a bouquet.

A look at Godfrey Kimtai’s social media pages paints a picture of someone who is full of life, but his bio only mentions that he is a banker and works in the Bomet county government.

Toto has kept her life private ever since she was thrust into the spotlight after defeating political heavyweights and securing the UDA nomination to run for Bomet County Woman Representative in 2022.

The 25 years old Women Rep was elected in the 2022 General elections after she received 242,775 votes to defeat nine other candidates including then incumbent Joyce Korir making her one of the country’s youngest members of Parliament.

The Valentine’s Day proposal has drew mixed reactions from Kenyans online including Mumias East MP Peter Salasya.

“Yes yes Young gal has definitely done it honourably congratulations Linet Chepkorir. Sasa sitafanya ile kitu but ka heshima tu kidogo kwa baba Raila na tutakuwa marafiki wakubwa tena sana sawa…All the best harusi lazima nikuje sasa,” Salasya tweeted.

“Hii imekuja nyumbani! Congratulations Geoffrey Tanui (Nifty Kim) and my Women Rep Bomet County Hon. Linet Toto. Welcome to Konoin Constituency a beautiful land with great people. Lapaa Taa,” Konoin MP Brighton Yegon said.

“Congratulations Linet Toto. Indeed love is a beautiful thing with the right person. Wishing you the best.” Taita Taveta Woman Rep Lydia Haika wished the couple luck.

