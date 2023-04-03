Meet County First Lady Who Also Serves As A Chief

Tana River County First Lady Zeinab Serbia unknown to many doubles up as a chief for Mororo location.

The wife to Governor Dhadho Godhana has remained committed to serving her village despite holding the demanding First lady title.

In a recent interview with Citizen TV, she explained that she applied for the administrative job because of her passion to bring change to her community.

”I cover a vast area and that takes for attention than my work as the First Lady. From Friday to Sunday, I work as a First Lady and the rest of the days I am here as a chief,” Serbia said during the interview.

“My aim is to ensure that all children go back to school as some work while others have been consumed by drug abuse,” she added.

Serbia revealed that her husband Governor Godhana is supportive and advises her regularly.

“The biggest problem is that in our community, many people view that a woman cannot help you so it becomes difficult when you go to the crowd to work. I try my best to show them that we can also make it.

“My husband was in the security sector and, therefore, the work I do compliments his work as the Governor. He really supports me and I thank him for that,” Serbia said.

Godhana is currently serving his second term as the Tana River county boss after narrowly winning the August 9 2022 general election.

He garnered 26,982 votes while his close competitor Hussein Dado got 26,633 followed closely by Nuhu Nassir of UPIA who bagged 24,101 votes.

