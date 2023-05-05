Meet Five Kenyan Celebs Who Worked as House Helps Before Becoming Successful

Celebrities are most of the time regarded as people who come from wealthy homes or have godfathers who helped them become who they are. While this may be true for some celebrities, it does not apply to all of them, as some had to work hard to get where they are.

Below are five Kenyan celebrities who began as house helps before becoming successful.

Akothee

The renowned musician is currently one of the most successful artists in Kenya. Her net worth is projected to be slightly more than one billion shillings in 2021.

Her path to where she is now has been difficult since she once had to work as a housekeeper to make ends meet. in a past interview Akothee narrated that after breaking up with her ex-lover, she was forced to work as a housekeeper at her in-law’s house for seven years.

Nyota Ndogo

Mwanaisha Abdalla, commonly known as Nyota Ndogo, began her career as a house girl. She got into music with the support of a man named Andrew, whom she described as a good Samaritan. Andrew then introduced her to the music business and assisted her in producing her debut album. He is also responsible for her given name, ‘Nyota,’ which translates to ‘Star’ in english.

Nyce Njeri

The actress is better known for her role in the Kenyan television series “Aunty Boss.” She played the character of a housegirl in the drama series and did an excellent job. Many people are unaware that she once worked as a house girl to make ends meet.

In a past interview revealed that she once worked as a house girl for her cousin in order to pay for her computer education.

Gloria Muliro

She is best recognized for her uplifting and motivating gospel songs. Gloria, however, had to work as a house help before becoming successful. While working as a maid she saved enough money and eventually joined a teacher training college. She briefly worked as a teacher before making her debut in the music industry, where she rose to popularity.

Fatuma Zarika

The female boxer has won various awards and competed in several international contests, giving her an international profile. However, getting there was not easy because financial constraints forced her to take manual jobs such as housekeeping for a year to make ends meet.

