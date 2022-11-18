Meet Five Richest Individuals from Mount Kenya Region

Kenya is well-known for having some of the richest people on the African continent. This group of people has earned vast fortunes through investments in many sectors of the country’s economy.

Most of the individuals hail from the Mount Kenya region and in this article we look at their investments and net worth.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta

The former first lady is one of the wealthiest persons in the country and on the continent.

In 2013, Forbes Magazine assessed her wealth at $1 billion (Ksh86 billion at the time), placing her among the top 55 African billionaires.

Her wealth is derived from her diverse business holdings, which span several industries, including banking, real estate, and hospitality.

Uhuru Kenyatta

The former President is one of the wealthiest people in the country. According to Forbes Uhuru has a net worth of $500 million (Ksh53.9 billion). He is said to have significant interests in banking, real estate, education, and agriculture.

Jimmy Wanjigi

He is one of the few billionaires who have an interest in politics, which his contemporaries will not do publicly. Wanjigi wanted to run for the presidency in the just concluded general elections but the IEBC barred him from contesting.

The business mogul who is worth Ksh 10 billion owns properties in Park Lane, London, boltholes in the United Arab Emirates, and houses in Zurich, in addition to his Muthaiga Road palatial mansion, which sits on five acres.

Peter Munga

Born in 1943, Munga founded Equity Building Society (EBS) in his hometown of Kangema, Murang’a County in 1984 before it was renamed Equity Bank in August 2014.

The enigmatic billionaire is one of Kenya’s wealthiest people. He owns Equity Bank, one of Kenya’s largest financial institutions with operations in Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Munga, who hails from Rwathia Village in Muranga County, is reported to be worth $300 million (Ksh32.3 billion).

