Meet Five Richest People in Mombasa & the Coastal Region

Mombasa County is home to some of the country’s wealthiest people. Some are well-known to the general public, while others prefer a peaceful existence over glitz and glamour. These individuals mostly reside at the opulent estates of Shanzu, Nyali, Bamburi, and Tudor.

Hassan Joho

The former Mombasa County Governor is one of the wealthiest people in the coastal region.

Joho is known to live a showy lifestyle, but a diverse portfolio that includes assets in shipping, logistics, retail, and manufacturing supports this.

He owns Autoports Freight Terminals Limited, Portside Freight Terminals Limited, Prima Pest and Bins Limited, M-tech Kenya Limited, and East African Terminals.

During an interview with Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli in March 2019, Joho revealed that he started investing at a young age and made his first million when he was 20.

“My first transaction that changed my life was when I was just 20 years old. I remember I got a clearing and forwarding job and I got a Sh6.6 million cheque. That is the first money that I saw and I was like ‘this is it’,” Joho recounted.

Suleiman Shahbal

The East African Legislation Assembly (EALA) MP has over 23 years of banking expertise with large multinational and regional financial institutions and is a key shareholder in GulfCap Group and Gulf Investments Limited.

He was the Deputy General Manager of International Operations at ankMuscat SAOG (Oman) before forming GulfCap Group (United Arab Emirates), where he was crucial in the establishment of banks in India, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Swaleh Nguru

Awadh “Swaleh Nguru” Sherman is a Kenyan business entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor. He amassed his large fortune through investments, ranching, real estate, and sisal.

He is of Yemeni origin and comes from a low-income family. He worked as a fishmonger and used to catch “Nguru,” hence the moniker.

Swaleh died in the mid-1970s, leaving behind a lengthy court dispute between his siblings over the distribution of his riches.

Swaleh’s net worth was reported to be well over Ksh2.5 billion at the time of his death. He once held one-third of Mombasa Island, primarily the village of Majengo. He eventually subdivided the land and sold the subplots.

Rashid Sajjad Mohammed

Sajjad was a prominent figure during the KANU regime. He held considerable power in the region, whipping influence in KANU’s favor.

Sajjad amassed considerable riches in the process, and he was elected to parliament in 1998. He departed from the KANU government in 2002 and settled into a tranquil, low-key life.

He owns the Milly Group, a conglomerate of eight firms. Embakasi Management, Kimakia Estates, Masindeni Estates, Old Town Property Development, Pwani Warehousing, Saku Development, Siben Estates, Turuma Properties, and Airport Warehousing are some of them.

Tahir Sheikh Said (TSS)

TSS is one of Mombasa’s wealthiest residents. He ruled Mombasa politics with his core allies and fellow tycoons, sponsoring and selecting who gets elected and who doesn’t.

According to a 2014 Wealth in Kenya report, TSS was listed as one of the largest land owners in the country. He owns the TSS Towers which is in the heart of Mombasa City. The billionaire also owned Unga Millers and Transmara Logistics Ltd.

