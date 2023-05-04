Meet Four Billionaires In President Ruto’s Circle

President William Ruto surrounds himself with a number of successful people in and out of the country.

In this article Kdrtv looks at four multi-billionaires who are in President Ruto’s inner circle.

David Lang’at

Lang’at is a well-known Rift Valley billionaire who supported President Ruto’s State House quest in the 2022 general elections.

He made his money in import and export business before diversifying into agribusiness, real estate, energy, hospitality, insurance, and, more recently, special economic zones (SEZs).

Lang’at owns DL Teas, DL Farms, Selenkei Investments and Cedate (energy), Nyali Mall, Sunrise Resort and Spa, Niconat Insurance, and Africa Economic Zones Ltd.

Aliko Dangote

The Africa’s richest man was among the billionaires who attended President Ruto’s inauguration in September 2022 and among the people who attended Mo Amin’s recent event at KICC. The founder and CEO of Dangote Group, West Africa’s largest industrial conglomerate, has an estimated net worth of $19.6 billion (Ksh2.3 trillion).

The conglomerate’s industrial operations include sugar, salt, flour, fertilizer, cement, oil, and other commodities. He has previously stated his desire to establish a cement production factory in Kenya.

Humphrey Kariuki

Humphrey Kariuki is one of Ruto’s blue-eyed boys. The billionaire’s business interests include alcohol, hospitality, real estate, oil, and energy.

Kariuki owns Africa Spirits Limited, Dalbit Petroleum, Great Lakes Africa Energy, The Hub shopping mall in Nairobi and the 5-star Fairmont Mt. Kenya Safari Club, among other businesses.

Rostam Aziz

Rostam Aziz is one of Tanzania’s wealthiest individuals, having holdings in gas, manufacturing, telecommunications, and real estate.

He attended Ruto’s inauguration in September of last year, and in February 2023, he returned to Kenya for the completion of his new LPG facility in Mombasa, Kenya, with Ruto in attendance.

