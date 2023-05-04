Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Four Billionaires In President Ruto’s Circle

By

Published

President William Ruto surrounds himself with a number of successful people in and out of the country.

In this article Kdrtv looks at four multi-billionaires who are in President Ruto’s inner circle.

David Lang’at

81e39b26e7444e49

Lang’at is a well-known Rift Valley billionaire who supported President Ruto’s State House quest in the 2022 general elections.

He made his money in import and export business before diversifying into agribusiness, real estate, energy, hospitality, insurance, and, more recently, special economic zones (SEZs).

Lang’at owns DL Teas, DL Farms, Selenkei Investments and Cedate (energy), Nyali Mall, Sunrise Resort and Spa, Niconat Insurance, and Africa Economic Zones Ltd.

Aliko Dangote

ruto dangote 1

The Africa’s richest man was among the billionaires who attended President Ruto’s inauguration in  September 2022 and among the people who attended Mo Amin’s recent event at KICC. The founder and CEO of Dangote Group, West Africa’s largest industrial conglomerate, has an estimated net worth of $19.6 billion (Ksh2.3 trillion).

The conglomerate’s industrial operations include sugar, salt, flour, fertilizer, cement, oil, and other commodities. He has previously stated his desire to establish a cement production factory in Kenya.

Humphrey Kariuki

A collage of President William Ruto (left) and Business tycoon Humphrey Kariuki (right)

Humphrey Kariuki is one of Ruto’s blue-eyed boys. The billionaire’s business interests include alcohol, hospitality, real estate, oil, and energy. 

Kariuki owns Africa Spirits Limited, Dalbit Petroleum, Great Lakes Africa Energy, The Hub shopping mall in Nairobi  and the 5-star Fairmont Mt. Kenya Safari Club, among other businesses.

Rostam Aziz

ruto pic

Rostam Aziz is one of Tanzania’s wealthiest individuals, having holdings in gas, manufacturing, telecommunications, and real estate. 

He attended Ruto’s inauguration in September of last year, and in February 2023, he returned to Kenya for the completion of his new LPG facility in Mombasa, Kenya, with Ruto in attendance.

Also Read: Meet 4 Billionaires Who Attended William Ruto’s Swearing-in

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019