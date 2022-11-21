Meet Four Kenyan Prominent Figures Who Were Once Teachers 

Teaching is arguably the most common job in Kenya and a career you can easily get employed. Teachers are often undermined but in some instances, they have proven people wrong by being among the most prominent people in society.

KDRTV looks at four prominent figures who were once teachers before moving to other sectors.

Racheal Ruto

The first lady is a teacher by profession but has never taught at any school. After graduation, she opted to remain home and raise her children while her husband President William Ruto was hustling.

She studied at Likuyani Primary School, Kakamega County. She then proceeded to Butare Girls High School for her O and A levels before joining Kenyatta University for a Bachelor of Education Degree. The humble prayer warrior went on to earn her Master of Arts in 2011 at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Mama Ida Odinga

The wife of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga was once a teacher and taught at Kenya High School, an all-girls public school located in Nairobi. Ida taught a number of successful women in Kenya including the late Governor of Bonnet County, Joyce Laboso.

Mama Ida holds a Bachelor of Education Arts Degree from the University of Nairobi. Prior to joining the University of Nairobi, she was a student at Ogande Girls High School.

Okoth Obado

Before Joining politics former Migori Governor Okoth Obado was a high school teacher and taught sciences at Rapogi Highschool in Nyanza. Obado holds a degree in Education from Kenyatta University. Obado has also served in several non-political positions including serving as Kenya Sugar Board chairman.

Daniel Arap Moi

Before joining politics the late President was a teacher and taught at Tambacha Teacher’s Training College. Moi was also a headteacher in Keiyo District between 1946 and 1955.

