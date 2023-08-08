Meet Four Media Personalities Who Studied Medicine Courses But Ended Up as Journalists

The job industry has evolved in the past few years and employers are now looking for different qualities and hiring people who are not necessarily well-trained to do a specific job.

In this article, KDRTV looks at four journalists who studied medical-related courses but ended up in the newsrooms.

Mercy Korir

The renowned former Standard Media Group reporter studied Medicine and Surgery and graduated with a degree from the University of Nairobi. After campus, Korir worked as a medical doctor at Nairobi Hospital before joining the government as a Liason officer.

She joined the media industry in 2017 as a health reporter for the Standard Media Group and was promoted to become the editor in charge of Health and Science content.

Korir left the media house in November 2022, and joined AAR Hospital as the new Business Development Manager.

Lofty Matambo

The NTV Kiswahili news anchor studied Medical Laboratory Technology and graduated with a Diploma from Kabete National Polytechnic.

After school he worked at a medical facility but later decided to join the media industry. Matambo joined the Standard Media Group as volunteer at Radio Miasha before he landed a role as a news anchor at KNT News. He left the media house in 2022 to join NTV.

Shiksha Arora

Shiksha pursued a degree was in Microbiology but ended up working in the media industry. She began as a radio host at East FM before briefly joining the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Arora also worked at K24 before joining KBC in 2021.

Enock Sikolia

The former Citizen TV reporter studied Medical Laboratory Sciences at Kenyatta University and graduated in 2008. He however changed and joined the media sector in 2012 after he secured an internship at Royal Media Services and later got hired by K24. Sikolia then joined the Nation Media Group before returning to Cittizen Tv in 2018.

He however left in 2021 to join CGTN Africa where he currently works.

