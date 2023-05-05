Meet Four Richest Individuals in Kisii Region

Kisii County is more than just bananas and sugarcane. Those who have visited the town agree on the friendly nature and entrepreneurial spirit of the Abugusii people. Despite the fact that it is not a tourist destination, the county contains a large number of fine hotels. Other industries in which investors have invested include transportation.

Below are four richest people in Kisii County

John Simba

Simba is a senior partner at Simba and Simba Advocates and serves as the Sanlam Kenya Plc and Bamburi Cement board chairman. He is also a director in several companies including Hima Cement Limited in Uganda, Almasi Beverages Limited and Africa Energy Group Limited.

The billionaire has previously served as the Chairman; Federation of Kenya Employers, Kenya Bankers’ Association, Retirement Benefits Authority, University of Nairobi Council and as President of the Rotary Club of Nairobi.

Simba is said to have played a recent truce between President William Ruto and former Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

In 2017 he was among the figures that supported retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns through the Friends of Jubilee Foundation where he served as the chair.

Haron Kamau

Kamau owns Kisii County’s best hotel Karmel Park, which stands on a five-acre plot of land. The hotel which is ‘world class’ in every way boats an Olympic size swimming pool, which has been merged with man-made caverns, cliffs, and waterfalls, is unparalleled in the region.

Apart from the hospitality industry, the entrepreneur is well-known in the transportation industry. He was a shareholder in Transline before launching his own company Overseas.

Evans Nyagaka Anyona

Evans has extensive experience in the transportation industry and runs ENA coach. Nyagaka began his career with Transline before leaving the organization to start ENA coach. His buses are literally out of this world. Elegant, comfortable, and well-priced.

Ouru Brothers

They own Ouru supermarkets in Kisii town and have made significant real estate investments. The two brothers reportedly may have disagreed and gone separate ways in business.

Also Read: Meet Five Richest Individuals from Mount Kenya Region