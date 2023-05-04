Meet Jeff Koinange’s Little-Known Wife and Son (Photos)

Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange is arguably the most paid media personality in Kenya and takes home at least Ksh 2 million monthly, however little is known about his family

In this article, Kdrtv looks at Koinange’s wife and son whom he has managed to keep away from the public.

Jeff is married to one Shaila Koinange of Asian descent whom she first met in 1986 while auditioning to be a flight attendant for Pan American World Airways at Safari Park Hotel.

According to his autobiography, Through My African Eyes, the two married in 1998 after their wedding was postponed due to a terrorist attack on the US Embassy in Nairobi.

“The bombing forced us to cancel our wedding and put it on hold. We had already made plans for our honeymoon,” Jeff stated.

He married Shaila four years after his divorce from Sonya, a Panamanian, in 1994.

The couple has one child, Jamal Mbiyu Koinange, who was conceived after a nine-year struggle.

“We had practically given up until Jimmy Monclus Maleketa, a half Spanish, half Congolese friend we met in Lagos suggested we try invitro-fertilization (IVF) at a renowned fertility clinic in Barcelona, Spain,” he revealed in the autobiography.

Jamal was born in South Africa in 2007 and is 16 years old as of 2023 and has met iconic African leaders Thabo Mbeki and Nelson Mandela.

