Meet Martha Karua’s Little Known Journalist Son Who Works At KTN

Martha Karua received a lot of attention months leading to the August 9 general elections after being announced as Raila Odinga’ s running mate. The leader of Narc Kenya, is a veteran Kenyan politician who has been active in politics for over 30 years.

She was first elected as the Gichugu MP under the Democratic Party (DP) in 1992 a position she served for four consecutive terms, making her the constituency’ s longest- serving MP. However, little is known about Karua’ s life outside of politics.

Karua was reportedly married to Justice GBM Karioki until their divorce in 2008. She has however stated that she was never married to him and that her marital life is irrelevant. Her alleged ex- husband was arrested and charged with a criminal offense in 2015, but he was later acquitted and sued the state, winning damages.

The iron lady has always kept her personal life away from social media, but she does occasionally share glimpses of it. Karua flaunted her son George Maringa in a months- old Twitter post that has since been deleted. George Maringa was among those who congratulated Karua on her selection as Raila’ s running mate on social media. George captioned a photo of himself with his mother.

George works as a reporter for KTN. Maringa has risen through the ranks as a result of his hard work. Maringa worked for the African Virtual University (AVU) in various capacities within the Educational Technology and Learning Resources departments before joining the Standard Media Group.

He graduated from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology with a degree in mass communication (JKUAT).

Karua’ s son is interested in music in addition to journalism. When he is not covering a specific story, he can be found singing in the choir.

George, like his mother Karua, believes in protecting the public interest at all costs. He is passionate about minorities’ rights and has covered the Ethiopian refugee crisis in Moyale, Kenya’ s northern border town.

