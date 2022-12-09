Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Little Known Children and the Powerful Jobs They Do

By

Published

FgdUiamXEAIS9Ff

Moses Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is one of the Kenyan politicians who have been in government for over 2 decades.

Besides politics the former Ford Kenya Party leader is married and has 3 children.

In this article KDRTV looks at the lives of Wetangula’s children.

Fidel Wetangula

Fidel Wetangula, just like his father, is a lawyer based in Australia’s Victoria Supreme Court, where he was admitted to the bar as a lawyer. He studied a law degree at Monash University.

Sheila Wetangula

Sheila Wetangula identifies herself as a marketer, negotiator, political counselor, and specialist in public relations. She boasts a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from South Wales University, and a Master of Arts in International Relations and Affairs from Stockholm University.

Sheila, unlike her siblings, appears to be interested in politics, although she has not yet proclaimed her plans. She has always been an ardent supporter of her father’ s political aspirations, as she has always defended his political movements.

In the aftermath of the August 9 General elections, Sheila chastised Azimio Leader Raila Odinga after his father delivered Bungoma County votes to Kenya Kwanza.

Also Read: Wetangula’s Daughter Mocks Raila As Ruto Is Headed to a Win in Bungoma 

Tamara Wetangula

She is the youngest daughter from Wetangula’s first marriage. Just like her brother, Tamara studied at Monash University in Australia.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Tamara is an engineer by profession and works as a trainer for H. Young Company Ltd. She joined the company in 2018 and has risen the ranks ever since.

Also Read: A Look Inside Moses Wetangula’s Exquisite Residence in Karen (Photos)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019