Meet National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Little Known Children and the Powerful Jobs They Do

Besides politics the former Ford Kenya Party leader is married and has 3 children.
In this article KDRTV looks at the lives of Wetangula’s children.
Fidel Wetangula
Fidel Wetangula, just like his father, is a lawyer based in Australia’s Victoria Supreme Court, where he was admitted to the bar as a lawyer. He studied a law degree at Monash University.
Sheila Wetangula
Sheila Wetangula identifies herself as a marketer, negotiator, political counselor, and specialist in public relations. She boasts a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from South Wales University, and a Master of Arts in International Relations and Affairs from Stockholm University.
Sheila, unlike her siblings, appears to be interested in politics, although she has not yet proclaimed her plans. She has always been an ardent supporter of her father’ s political aspirations, as she has always defended his political movements.
In the aftermath of the August 9 General elections, Sheila chastised Azimio Leader Raila Odinga after his father delivered Bungoma County votes to Kenya Kwanza.
Also Read: Wetangula’s Daughter Mocks Raila As Ruto Is Headed to a Win in Bungoma
Tamara Wetangula
She is the youngest daughter from Wetangula’s first marriage. Just like her brother, Tamara studied at Monash University in Australia.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Tamara is an engineer by profession and works as a trainer for H. Young Company Ltd. She joined the company in 2018 and has risen the ranks ever since.
Also Read: A Look Inside Moses Wetangula’s Exquisite Residence in Karen (Photos)