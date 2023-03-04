Meet Popular Media Personalities Who Didnt Study Journalism (Photos)

News anchors are among the most well-known people in the country because of their continual appearance on television screens.

While education is important in developing one’s career, not all of the outstanding journalists shown on television pursued a course linked to their job description.

Below are some popular media personalities who didn’t study journalism.

Yvone Okwara

The Citizen TV news anchor is regarded as one of the best news anchors in the country. Her field of study, however, is unrelated to media.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Yvonne holds a BSc in Microbiology, Zoology, Botany, and Chemistry from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

She has also worked for three of the Nation Media Group and Standard Media Group.

Ken Mijungu

The KTN News senior news anchor is a law graduate from Moi University. Mijungu previously worked for NTV, K24, and CCTV Africa.

He is arguably one of the best interviewers on legal and political issues because of his legal background.

Waihiga Mwaura

The Citizen TV news anchor is a Computer Science graduate of Africa Nazarene University.

Waihiga has worked at Citizen TV for 14 years, rising through the ranks from sports anchor to a managing editor.

During the same time period, he received several awards, including the CNN Multichoice Award and the BBC’s Komla Dumor award.

Mbusii

Mbusii went into theatre after high school where he acted in set books at the Kenya National Theatre. This helped him establish a name for himself and earn a spot on the Crazy Kenyans show, which he later left. He also appeared as a co-host on Churchill Raw, but left after a short while.

He then got a job at Ghetto Radio, where he stayed for a while before moving on to Radio Jambo, where he is still today. His evening show is one of the most popular in the country, particularly with young people.

