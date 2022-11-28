Meet Raila Odinga Little Known Sister Who Was First Kenyan To Get PhD In Chemistry

The late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s family is arguably one of Kenya’s most successful families today. The former Vice President’s family has produced intellectual titans such as Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his elder brother Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Odinga.

The two brothers are common in the country’s politics due to their vocal personalities and opposition nature.

Raila’s sister, Ruth Odinga, served as Kisumu Deputy Governor during Jack Ranguma’s regime before being elected as the Kisumu Women Rep during the August 9 General elections.

However, there is another research powerhouse in the Odinga family known as Wenwa Akinyi.

Dr. Akinyi is a well- known chemist who has taught for many years at the University of Nairobi. She rose through the ranks of the institution to become a senior lecturer.

According to multiple reports, Dr. Akinyi is the first Kenyan woman to get a PhD in Chemistry.

Her undergraduate studies were completed at the University of Nairobi before she moved to Germany for her Masters and PhD.

During Raila and President Mwai Kibaki’ s Grand Coalition Government between 2008 and 2012, Dr. Akinyi served for the Kenyan consulate in Los Angeles, California.

She intended to return home at the end of her term and enroll at the University of Nairobi.

Dr. Akinyi has served the country in a variety of positions during her academic career, including as a member of different Government institution boards.

Akinyi holds so much power that she is said to be the driving factor behind some of Raila’s most crucial political decisions.

In 2021 former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe appointed Dr Akinyi to sit in the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) board for a period of 3 years.

Dr. Akinyi is also a Trustee of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation and the Pan Africa Petroleum Limited.

