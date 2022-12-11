Connect with us

Meet Three Individuals Charlene Ruto Hangs Out With in Private 

Published

charlene

President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto has been on the headline in recent weeks over his multiple meetings and tours in and out of the country

Charlene has been meeting with politicians, local leaders, students at multiple schools and international influencers.

During her tours in and out of the country the first daughter has maintained a small group of friends who accompany her to meetings. 

Her small circle includes at least three individuals from diverse political backgrounds.

Below are the three individuals who Charlene has been spotted hanging out with a lot.

Njoki Wa Mathira

Njoki, who is hailed as a promising young leader, is blazing a trail in her political career as her inner circle includes a who’s who. She has been instrumental in advancing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) narrative in Mt Kenya, especially in Mathira sub- county. Njoki has been spotted in nearly all of Charlene’s meetings from Ghana and Morocco to local Kenyan schools.

Charlene Ruto recently surprised Njoki at her graduation from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) proving their  close relationship.

Michael Sagana

Similar to Njoki, Sagana is always standing next to the president’s daughter. Sagana entered the political arena during the August 9 elections while seeking to represent the UDA party in the Kasarani parliamentary race. The party nomination was however given to John Njoroge, who narrowly lost to the independent candidate Ronald Karauri.

Sagana then joined the UDA campaign team and was photographed at numerous rallies urging young people to support the grassroots movement.

Victor Ayugi

The former Jubilee Youth League official has maintained close ties with the president, particularly during political campaigns. He accompanied Nick Ruto to various nationwide fundraising events. He has also been spotted during Charlene’s recent excursions.

Also Read: Mutahi Ngunyi Defends Charlene Ruto, Predicts She Will Go Far

