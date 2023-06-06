Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Top Five Highest Paid Kenyan Banks CEOs

By

Published

bank ceos

The Kenyan bank sector in 2022 recorded increased growth in interest income as it stepped up the pace of lending in line with the continued recovery of economic activities.

The increased growth positively affected the incomes of CEOs who made millions of shillings in annual salaries.

Below are the top five bank CEOs who made the most money in 2022.

Paul Russo – KCB

Paul Russo is the highest-paid Kenyan Bank CEO having made Ksh 217.4 million annual gross pay in 2022.

He holds a bachelor’s in Business Management, a bachelor’s in Business Administration and Management both from Moi University, and masters in Strategic Management from Strathmore Business School.

James Mwangi- Equity

James Mwangi is the second-highest paid Bank CEO in Kenya. In 2022, Mwangi took home a whopping Ksh 213.6 million in annual gross pay. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Mwangi also boasts five honorary doctorate degrees in recognition of his positive impact on Kenyan society.

John Gachora – NCBA

Gachora is third in the list having made a total of Ksh 147.7 million in 2022. He holds a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. Gachora also boasts an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA.

Kariuki Ngari- Standard Chartered

Ngari took home a whopping Ksh 124.4 million in 2022 comprising of Ksh 47 million annual salary, Ksh 39.8 million bonus and Ksh 13.2 million in deferred cash awards. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology from University of Nairobi and an Executive Management Course from INSEAD Business School, Singapore.

Jeremy Awori – Ecobank

Awori is the current Ecobank CEO having assumed the role in March 2023. He previously served as the Absa Bank CEO until November 2022 where he earned Ksh 106.7 million in annual gross pay.

Awori boasts an undergraduate degree from The University of Manchester, an MBA from McGill University, and an MBA from INSEAD.

Also Read: Meet Five Billionaires Eyeing Political Seats in the August Elections

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019