Meet UDA MP Who Was Expelled From A Seminary After Four Years 

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe once pursued a dream to become a priest but was expelled from a seminary after being taught for four years.

Speaking in an interview with TV47’s Dr Ofweneke Tonight Show, Kagombe revealed that he admired priests while growing up and wanted to become one.

”As a young boy, I admired the lifestyle of the padres who were mostly wazungu. They drove nice cars. The only vehicle in my village then was a bicycle which was owned by the village photographer and the veterinary,” Kagombe revealed.

Because he came from a poor household, owning a car and leaving a decent life was what drew him to the seminary.

Kagombe was expelled from the seminary after four years due to an incident that he did not mention on the show. It was at that point when he realized that seminary was not for him.

He however stated that he would support his kids if they decide to pursue the dream of becoming priests.

”I would not wish for my children the same thing that happened to me in the seminary. If they want to be priests, then they have to succeed,” he asserted.

Kagombe was elected as the Gatundu South MP during the 2022 general elections under a UDA ticket. He garnered 17,825 votes to beat other candidates who were in the race. His closest competitor was Kung’u Kibati who was vying on an independent ticket. Kibathi managed 15,470 votes.

Kagombe is the successor of Moses Kuria who is the current Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary.

He hold a bachelor in Economic and Communication from the University of Nairobi.

Before joining politics, Kagombe worked at the Nation Media Group as an accounts manager and Royal Media Services as a regional commercial.

