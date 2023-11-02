META CEO Announces New Changes on WhatsApp

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has announced new updates to the social media chat programme WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg stated via his WhatsApp channel that users will be able to have two accounts on one phone under the new changes.

Users will be able to swap accounts at the same time. He demonstrated the changes by switching between his work and personal accounts. The precise timing for the implementation of the new adjustments is unknown.

It is also unknown if the adjustments will be announced in stages around the world or all at once.

“Switch between two accounts on WhatsApp. Soon you will be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app,” the billionaire announced.

The new changes will be transformational for Kenyans who are interested in separating their accounts for work, business, and personal activities.

Users of WhatsApp currently only have one account on one phone. Users can, however, register their accounts on different devices.

“If you have a dual SIM phone, please note that you still must choose one number to verify with WhatsApp. There is no option to have a verified WhatsApp account with two different phone numbers.

“If you attempt to frequently switch your WhatsApp account between different devices, at a certain point, you may be blocked from re-verifying your account. Please don’t repeatedly switch between different devices and numbers,” WhatsApp guidelines read.

The changes comes weeks after Whatsapp introduced channels to allow companies and individuals to update their followers through whatsapp.

