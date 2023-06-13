Millions Faith Kipyegon Will Receive From Government After Breaking 2 World Records

Faith Kipyegon will receive Ksh 5 million and a house worth Ksh 6 million from the Kenyan government after she broke two world records.

Speaking on Tuesday June 13 at State House, President William Ruto said the rewards is part of a new scheme by the Kenya Kwanza administration that will see athletes who succeed are rewarded for their sweat.

“We are going to start today, the government of Kenya is going to give Faith Kipyegon Sh5 million for breaking the 1500m race world record and a house worth Sh6 million for breaking the 5000m race world record,” Ruto said.

Kipyegon’s new house will be in Parklands Nairobi and was built under the Affordable Housing Programme.

The Head of State also announced that athletes such as Kipyegon will receive diplomatic passports for their excellence and to facilitate their movements locally and abroad.

At the same time, the President gifted 100 meters African Champion for 2023, Ferdinand Omanyala, Ksh2 million, for setting the pace for other athletes in the short races.

Ruto explained that the rewards are intended to recognise athletes who are making progress in the economic sector.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on the other hand, urged athletes to invest prudently.

He stated that the government was concerned about athletes falling into poverty despite winning millions of shillings.

Gachagua volunteered to help Kipyegon in investing her money should she have challenges.

“Faith, should you have a problem knowing how exactly you can invest in whatever you are going to earn, I’m available. I’m a very prudent businessman. I can guide you around to make sure that you succeed,” Gachagua stated.

