Mother of Slain Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru Appeals to President Ruto for Justice

he mother of Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru has called on President William Ruto to intervene in the ongoing case of her daughter’s death.

Speaking at the burial of her daughter, she expressed her heartbreak that nothing has been done to apprehend the main suspect, a popular artist, and that strange people have been frequenting her home.

She noted that she has been unable to report the matter to the police, as they have been ineffective. She made an appeal to the president, asking him to intervene in the Kasarani area so that justice can be served for her daughter.

The deceased was initially reported to have committed suicide in the artist’s house on March 18. However, the sister of the deceased revealed that her sister was getting Ksh700,000 from the artist but was scared she might not return.

She added that her sister was a respected pastor, and the photos that have been circulating online do not represent her well.

The mother reiterated that the artist had constantly sent death threats to her daughter, and her sister urged the public to stop sharing photos of the deceased online to give the family time to heal.

Kasarani Police Station has come under scrutiny following numerous murder cases that were reported as suicides. Police Inspector General Japhet Koome has acknowledged the spike of people ‘jumping’ off buildings to their death around the Kasarani area.

He clarified that when anyone dies, the police identify it as a sudden death under the Criminal Procedure Code and then start an inquiry to determine whether it is murder or suicide.