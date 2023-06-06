Connect with us

MP Otiende Amollo’s Daughter Admitted To The Bar

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo’s daughter Miriam Amollo has been admitted as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Otiende who is a lawyer by profession to his Twitter account on Tuesday to congratulate Miriam noting that she is the third lawyer in the family.

“Congratulations Miriam H. O. Amollo on your admission as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya. Nice and solemn ceremony, in which I also represented the senior counsel bar. We thus get the third advocate in the family. To God be the glory,” said Amollo.

During the event at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 822 people were admitted to the Roll of Advocates.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who presided over the ceremony, praised the advocates and exhorted them to pursue justice with zeal.

This would entail empowering the disadvantaged in society and giving voice to the marginalized, ignored, and oppressed.

“They must stand up for what is right, even when it is inconvenient or unpopular. We must strive to create a legal profession that is not only respected for its intellectual rigour and professional excellence but also revered for its compassion and commitment to social justice,” she stated.

Otiende Amollo’s daughter admission comes barely three after she graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Law (LLB).

She currently works at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Miriam previously worked as an intern at the Kenya Legal and Ethics Issues Network on HIV and Aids and at the office of the Ombudsman.

Her elder brother Rodney Amollo is also an advocate and works at their father’s law firm.

