No Evidence DJ Brownskin Aided His Wife’s Death – Cliff Ombeta

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has weighed in on the alleged video of DJ Brownskin recording his late wife Sharon Njeri reportedly taking poison before dying.

In an update via social media on Monday, April 3, 2023, Ombeta opined that there is no evidence from the video that can link Dj Brownskin to aiding the loss of life of his late wife.

Ombeta argued that that was a moral issue and there is no offense as long he did not provide her with poison.

It is a moral issue. Hakuna offense kwa penal code. As long as he did not provide/avail the poison to her You are a brother’s keeper” on moral issues,” he said.

“My point exactly. Did he induce? No proof. Did he aid? No proof. Did he Abet? No proof. MORAL ISSUE: Did he watch? Yes. Not criminal. Did he record? Not criminal. Totally. Nothing more,” lawyer Cliff Ombeta commented.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Dj Brownskin is heard asking the late Sharon Njeri to go ahead and mix the allegedly poisonous concoction. She does so willingly and gulps the contents as the man continues to record. The video ended with Njeri on the ground as their child rushed to the mother’s side in attempt to give her some milk.

Many netizens said that if the renowned DJ had intervened maybe the woman would still be alive, and the kids wouldn’t be as traumatized.

Some Kenyans want Dj Brownskin investigated by the police over the death.

According to the Obituary report, Njeri died on July 29, 2022, and was buried in Koimbe Weithaga Village, Murang’a County, on August 6, 2022.

Also Read:From Deputy Head Teacher to Kenya’s Top Lawyer: Little Known Details Of Danstan Omari