No Trial is Too Heavy to Lift -Jalang’o Responds to ODM After Expulsion

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o has responded to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party after he was expelled over links to the Kenya Kwanza side.

Jalang’o through a statement on his social media handles wrote, “No trial is too heavy to lift! No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape that you may be able to endure it.”

On Wednesday, the ODM’s National Executive Committee accepted the committee’s findings and dismissed Jalang’o and four other rebel MPs for openly associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party.

Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda were also expelled from the party. The MPs defied the ODM party leader by meeting President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua for breakfast at State House on February 7, 2023.

ODM stated that the decision to expel them came at a NEC meeting on Wednesday led by party leader Raila Odinga.

The Lang’ata lawmaker has since vowed to work with President Ruto.

This is not the first time that ODM has expelled some of its members after going contrary to the party’s decision and regulations.

Aisha Jumwa who was then Malindi Member of Parliament, and Ababu Namwamba who was then the Budalangi Member of Parliament were axed from the party.

Also Read: Cherargei Slams ODM After Expulsion of Jalang’o and Other Parliamentarians