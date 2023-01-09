NTV Journalist Reveals President William Ruto’s Favorite Meal in State House

NTV news anchor has revealed his encounter with President William Ruto at State House during the Head of State’s round table interview with media houses last week.

In an article published in the Daily Nation newspaper on Monday, January 9, the media personality narrates the difference between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Smart describes the ambiance under President Ruto as more welcoming compared to the previous regime where an invitation to State House, Nairobi, always came with “guaranteed discomfort.”

“A media briefing slated for noon could start at 3pm — or even 7pm. Journalists got used to this State House hospitality, a house of restrictions and seemingly with no functioning clocks.” The NTV news anchor revealed.

Smart described President Ruto as a very intentional man who did not put the journalist in waiting for long.

“‘Nothing happens by chance in politics,’ President Ruto later told us as we were having dinner. His mood the whole night was calm, reflective, and boisterous. He seemed eager to impress the nation through the interview.” Smart said.

At the end of the round table interview, the President rose from his seat and asked the journalists to join him for dinner in the next hall.

“We followed him to the buffet and sat around a long table. He started with two pieces of well-done ribs, a lot of greens, steamed vegetables, and ugali. He spoke to everyone at the table, occasionally laughing at comments on social media about the just concluded interview. He also spoke passionately about farming.” Smart disclosed.

Smart also revealed the President’s empathy for media and journalism, which are experiencing challenges by digitization.

“You [journalists] have a tough job, some people say just by looking at you on TV that you belong to this camp and that camp … it must be impossible,” The Head of state told the media personalities.

Also Read: Revealed: What Ruto, Raila, Duale & Kalonzo Take for Breakfast