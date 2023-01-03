Connect with us

Nyamira SDA Pastor Who Chased Away Bridesmaids From Wedding Breaks Silence

Pastor Jared Omwoyo from the Nyamira Conference has broken silence after a video of him chasing away bridesmaids from a wedding went viral. 

Speaking on Monday January 2 the SDA pastor defended his actions arguing that the wedding was of an old couple and didnt need complications. 

“Nowadays these people want to have a wedding as if they are a young couple. At times we allow them but unfortunately, the wedding was to start at 11 am but at 3 pm, it had not started,” he stated.

“The big issue came about when they started marching. They disturbed the matron and he was an SDA member. I called the matching squad and I was shocked to see men having plaited dreadlocks. Ladies were in earrings, lipsticks and other ornaments. On questioning them, they started arguing with me,” he added. 

The pastor explained that he was irritated by the indecent dress code, which caused him to lose his cool.

Pastor Omwoyo went on to accuse the person behind the viral video of tarnishing his image because she did not show the specific people who made him angry.

“She skipped that part so that I could be judged. I have never chased anyone from a wedding in the past. I asked about their religions and surprisingly, there was no one from our church,” the SDA pastor claimed. 

The bridesmaids had ealier accuses the pastor of denying them entrance into the wedding despite them removing the earings they were wearing. 

According to sources Omwoyo only allowed in those who were baptised and were devout SDA church members.

Kdrtv has established that the team held an after party at a club in Kisii Town after the controversial wedding.This is after they held a reception at a home of a senior politician in Nyamira County. 

