Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

“Oppenheimer” Wins Five Awards in Golden Globes

By

Published

107355207 1704690498922 gettyimages 1916240927 km 11310 ylhzyeue

The Golden Globes were won by Christopher Nolan’s drama “Oppenheimer,” about the developer of the atomic bomb, but its companion summer smash hit “Barbie” lost to “Poor Things.”

On Sunday, “Oppenheimer” won five awards, including Best Drama, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Score, and acting awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Backstage, Nolan told reporters that he was drawn to the “tragedy” of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist who remained loyal to his nation and never apologized for his acts while being “wracked by tremendous guilt.”

Emma Thomas, the film’s producer, and Nolan’s wife, said Nolan’s work about “one of the darkest developments in our history” was “unlike anything else anyone is doing.”

After a calamitous year in which the sector was paralyzed by strikes, A-listers flocked to celebrate on Sunday. Stars who were unable to promote their films due to the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike made up for lost time on the Oscar campaign trail.

Attendees included Bruce Springsteen and Dua Lipa, who were both nominated for best song, as well as Taylor Swift, who was representing her latest concert film.

The wins for high-profile films such as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were a welcome relief for the Globes’ new owners, who had experienced years of scandal and falling audiences.

Lily Gladstone, an indigenous actor, won best actress in a drama for her work in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” delivering some of her passionate speech in the Blackfeet Nation’s original language.

Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph both won Oscars for their roles in “The Holdovers,” in which they played a grumpy history teacher and the cook at a 1970s prep school, respectively.

The French courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall” won both best script and best non-English language picture.

“The Boy and the Heron” by Hayao Miyazaki was named the best animated feature. The Globes also celebrated the finest in television, just a week before the Emmys, which were postponed due to a strike.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020