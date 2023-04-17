Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Pangani’s Infamous Officer Charged with Murder of Teenagers

By

Published

rashi
rashi

On Monday, Pangani’s infamous police officer, Ahmed Rashid, was charged with the murder of two teenagers in Eastleigh on March 31, 2017. Rashid is accused of killing Jamal Mohammed and Mohammed Dhair Kheri at Amal Plaza in Eastleigh estate, Nairobi, over allegations that they were part of a criminal gang.

In court documents, Rashid claimed that he was “operating in the line of duty and in self-defense” during the alleged shooting of the teenagers. He denied two counts of murder before Justice Diana Mochache and the prosecution requested that he be remanded at the Industrial Area pending a bail hearing.

Rashid’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, asked the court to grant him a cash bail of Sh100,000 and argued that he had been out on police bond and had not absconded. Justice Mochache declined the prosecution’s application to cancel Rashid’s bond and released him on a cash bail of Sh200,000.

The ruling comes after months of deferred court appearances as Rashid had alleged that NGOs pressing for his prosecution were using the court process to raise funds. He had petitioned for protection from prosecutors and civil society, who had been pushing for his prosecution for allegedly killing the teenagers in March 2017.

Last month, the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), a human rights group, expressed dissatisfaction over the court’s delay in prosecuting Rashid over the murder. The IMLU had challenged the country’s judicial system to fast-track cases of police brutality for the sake of justice for the victims.

Rashid, dubbed the “killer cop” by media outlets, was filmed shooting the two young men as they lay on the ground on a busy street in Eastleigh. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) watchdog had recommended murder charges against him in November, stating that their investigation into the deaths “established that the fatalities were occasioned by police action.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019