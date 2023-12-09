Connect with us

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi’s Message to the Youth During Continental Summit

Published

The Second Lady, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Saturday called for a change of tact in the kind of collateral requested as a security measure among the youth in Africa noting their lack of hard assets.

Speaking during the Youth Connekt Summit 2023 KICC in Nairobi, Pastor Dorcas, who is a former banker said the youth had many ideas, and this intellectual property when well harnessed could be used as collateral for their advancement.

Pastor Dorcas challenged African leaders to think of new ways of plugging in intellectual property as a form of collateral for the youth.

“I urge the governments of Africa to look at the intellectual property of the youth as a form of collateral because the youth have lots of ideas,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Pastor Dorcas observed the summit was a great idea that showed the willingness of the older generation to pass on the vision of Africa to the youth.

“When fathers speak to their children, it is a demonstration of a willingness of proper succession management for our children to have the vision for Africa. And I also urge you to continue and have the vision for Africa,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She, however, cautioned against the younger generation from deviating from the moral, ethical, and family values that have held intact the fabric of the continent for decades.

0N3A7905

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called on the youth to take leadership in all spheres of influence across the continent.

“Our youth from Arica, take your rightful place in this continent. Take leadership in all spheres of influence in this continent and lead in business, sports, creative economy and political management of your respective countries. You have what it takes. You are the people we need to put Africa on the world map,” said DP Rigathi.

President Ruto on the other hand said “We are in a new process of creating a new Africa founded on the rock-solid belief in our capacity that is driven by our relentless pursuit of progress and obliterate the challenges we all face.”

