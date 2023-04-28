Connect with us

Pastor Ezekiel’s wife breaks silence

Pastor Ezekiel Odero 2

The controversy surrounding televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero has resulted in the temporary closure of his church, New Life Prayer Centre and Church.

Sarah Odero, the pastor’s wife, made the announcement in a video seen by the Star, stating that the closure would allow the government enough time to investigate the ongoing issues besieging churches that have been reported on social media and news.

“We will not have prayer services at this church because it is good that we give the government enough time to investigate the ongoing issues besieging churches that have been reported on social media and news,” she said.

She assured congregants that the closure was temporary and they would resume services once the investigation was done.

The pastor was arrested on Thursday morning on allegations of indoctrination of the public and cultism, which he disputed. Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha stated that various deaths have been reported on the pastor’s premises, some of which have been recorded in morgues and may be linked to him.

As a result, the state is seeking orders to detain Odero for 30 days to complete investigations into alleged murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.

Odero is the founder and preacher of New Life Prayer Center, which offers social amenities such as international schools, a petrol station, a hotel and accommodation for staff.

The allegations against him have raised concerns over the safety and wellbeing of his congregants, especially given the nature of the charges.

The closure of the church is therefore a necessary step to allow for investigations to be carried out, and for the truth to be uncovered.

