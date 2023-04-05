Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Pastor’s Man Kush jaw-dropping admission: Why I kick out church members after 5 years

By

Published

kush
kush

Controversial statements made by Pastor Paul Kuria, also known as Man Kush, have caused a stir in the Kenyan Christian community.

In an interview with Kameme TV, the overseer of Home of Glory Joy Ministry revealed that he considers his church to be his company, and he does not keep the same congregation for more than five years.

He believes that if any member overstays, he will call them and ask them not to show up again.

Kush explained that he wants his members to spread the gospel he teaches and believes this is the best way to do it.

“I do not hold my church members for over five years, I chase them and get new ones,” he said. “This is because I want them to go and teach other people.”

He also revealed that he has wealthy church members who donate millions of money to his church, but he asked broke people to avoid coming to his church because he has bills to pay.

“If you do not have money, just go to another church, in Nairobi it’s not all about prayers but work,” he said.

In addition to his views on church membership and finances, Man Kush also spoke about the need for men to appreciate their wives. He said being a housewife is a full-time job, and men should pay their wives to care for their homes.

He gives his wife about Ksh30,000 per month as an appreciation token.

“There is no man who is not supposed to pay their wives. If men could understand the tasks their wives do to keep a home, then they will never complain when they are asked to pay them,” he said.

Kush added that instead of some Kenyan men loving their wives, they mistreat them. “Most women walking around are just but walking corpses due to the trauma their men make them go through,” he said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019