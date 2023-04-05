Pastor’s Man Kush jaw-dropping admission: Why I kick out church members after 5 years

Controversial statements made by Pastor Paul Kuria, also known as Man Kush, have caused a stir in the Kenyan Christian community.

In an interview with Kameme TV, the overseer of Home of Glory Joy Ministry revealed that he considers his church to be his company, and he does not keep the same congregation for more than five years.

He believes that if any member overstays, he will call them and ask them not to show up again.

Kush explained that he wants his members to spread the gospel he teaches and believes this is the best way to do it.

“I do not hold my church members for over five years, I chase them and get new ones,” he said. “This is because I want them to go and teach other people.”

He also revealed that he has wealthy church members who donate millions of money to his church, but he asked broke people to avoid coming to his church because he has bills to pay.

“If you do not have money, just go to another church, in Nairobi it’s not all about prayers but work,” he said.

In addition to his views on church membership and finances, Man Kush also spoke about the need for men to appreciate their wives. He said being a housewife is a full-time job, and men should pay their wives to care for their homes.

He gives his wife about Ksh30,000 per month as an appreciation token.

“There is no man who is not supposed to pay their wives. If men could understand the tasks their wives do to keep a home, then they will never complain when they are asked to pay them,” he said.

Kush added that instead of some Kenyan men loving their wives, they mistreat them. “Most women walking around are just but walking corpses due to the trauma their men make them go through,” he said.