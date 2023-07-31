‘People behave like holier-than-thou’ – Bahati reveals why he quit gospel music

Kenyan musician Kevin Kioko, better known as Bahati, has recently opened up about his transition from the gospel industry to embracing secular music.

The artist, who initially gained fame as a gospel singer, has shed light on the reasons behind his decision and the challenges he faced along the way.

Speaking on his wife Diana Marua’s YouTube channel, Bahati candidly shared that the judgmental and hypocritical attitudes prevalent within the gospel community were the driving force behind his departure.

He expressed his frustration with individuals in the gospel industry who adopt a self-righteous demeanor and judge others, leading him to feel uncomfortable and disconnected from the gospel music scene.

“I hate people who behave like they are holier than thou. That is one of the things that made me leave the gospel industry. I have even lashed out at some artistes for judging others. You feel like a small ‘god’,” Bahati revealed.

His strong devotion to Christianity at the time also contributed to a significant event of regret in his life. Bahati disclosed that he neglected his late brother Charles, who was struggling with alcoholism, when he needed him the most.

Bahati’s self-righteousness led him to cut off ties with his brother, only to realize later that it was a grave mistake.

Sadly, by the time he sought to reconcile, it was too late, and Charles passed away after battling diabetes.

Reflecting on his gospel music journey, Bahati’s debut single, “Siku ya Kwanza,” catapulted him into the limelight, showcasing his ability to connect with audiences. Hits like “Mama,” “Barua,” “Machozi,” “Mama Yeyoo,” “Nikumbushe,” and “Kwa Moyo Wangu” resonated with listeners as touching tributes to mothers and carried uplifting messages of love and gratitude.

Bahati’s music often blended meaningful lyrics with catchy melodies, endearing him to a wide audience of music enthusiasts.

His journey from gospel to secular music represents a shift in artistic expression and personal growth, reflecting the challenges and complexities that artists navigate throughout their careers.