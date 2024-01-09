Connect with us

President Ruto Commissions M-Pesa Foundation Project At Kamagut Primary School

President William Ruto on Monday commissioned the Kamagut Primary School junior school and renovation projet in Uasin Gishu County.

The project which is being funded by Safaricom’s M-Pesa Foundation is expected to benefit 1,000 learners.

The junior school will see the construction of 18 classrooms, an administration block, dining and multipurpose halls, 6 door ablution blocks for staff and pupils, construction and furnishing of ICT and Home Science laboratories and furniture supply.

“Through the M-PESA Foundation, our interventions are aimed at improving access to quality education at all levels. This programme is designed to improve educational outcomes and access to educational opportunities for children from underprivileged backgrounds, including those with disabilities. Today, we are privileged to have the support of the Head of State in our efforts to transform lives through education,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom.

In addition to the construction of the Junior Secondary School, the M-PESA Foundation will renovate and furnish several classrooms.

The Foundation’s education programmes have benefited 1.3 million learners in all 47 counties through the M-PESA Foundation Academy, which enrolls disadvantaged children; the Keeping Girls in School programme, which has ensured that over 800,000 girls have access to sanitary pads; and the improvement of learning spaces through the construction and renovation of facilities.

Over the next three years, 3 million learners are expected to benefit from M-PESA Foundation initiatives such as a scholarship programme for secondary school students and a comprehensive, far-reaching TVET programme that will help improve youth employability.

