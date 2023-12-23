Prominent Personalities Who Died in 2023

Bobby Charlton

Bobby Charlton, a legendary England and Manchester United player, died on October 21 at the age of 86. He scored 249 goals in 758 appearances for Manchester United during his stellar 17-year career, including the European Cup, three English top-tier league crowns, and the FA Cup. He guided England to the 1966 FIFA World Cup championship after scoring 49 goals in 106 matches.

Henry Kissinger

On November 29, Henry Kissinger, a controversial Nobel Peace Prise winner and famous US diplomat, died at the age of 100. Kissinger had a lasting impact on US foreign policy as a senior counsellor to Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. While many appreciated his intelligence and vast knowledge, others branded him a war criminal for his support for dictatorships, particularly in Latin America.

Yevgeny Prigozhin

On August 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, and nine other passengers died in a private plane crash in Russia’s Tver area. Prigozhin’s death occurred exactly one day after he led a daylong mutiny against the Kremlin, during which Wagner soldiers briefly took Rostov-on-Don following concerns over their involvement in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his sympathies to the victims of the jet crash but acknowledged that Prigozhin had “made serious mistakes in life,” possibly referring to the brief insurrection.

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister who faced multiple scandals during his four stints in office, died on June 12 at the age of 86. Aside from politics, he was a formidable millionaire businessman who founded Italy’s largest media firm.

As Italy’s longest-serving postwar Prime Minister, he was embroiled in private life scandals and corruption allegations. Berlusconi led Italy three times between 1994 and 2011, a total of nine years, first enthralling voters with promises of economic success, only to resign down amid a difficult debt crisis that engulfed the country

