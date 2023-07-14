Connect with us

Prophet Victor Kanyari Breaks Silence on Betty Bayo’s Denial of Marriage

Controversial Kenyan televangelist Prophet Victor Kanyari has responded to gospel singer Betty Bayo’s recent denial of their official marriage, breaking his silence on the matter.

The revelation came during an episode of the gospel reality show “Oh Sister,” where Bayo clarified her marital status, asserting that she is currently in her first marriage with her husband Hiram Gitau, also known as Tash.

In response to Bayo’s statements, Pastor Kanyari vehemently denied being in a come-we-stay marriage with her.

He explained that he had visited her parents, paid dowry, and fulfilled all the requirements to make her his wife. According to Kanyari, having children with someone signifies an official marriage in his view, and he emphasized that he would not have had children with someone he was not married to.

Kanyari clarified that he had blessed Bayo’s current union with dowry, which was expected to be returned to him in the event of a separation.

He further mentioned that he takes care of their two children and provides significant financial support, with expenses totaling approximately Ksh700,000 per term.

Expressing his perspective, Kanyari questioned why Bayo had not had children with her current partner if she claimed to be fully detached from their past. He asserted that he would forever be a part of her life as the man who came first, emphasizing his continued presence and involvement.

