Revealed; Why Kamene Goro parted ways with KISS FM

Details have emerged on why Kiss FM breakfast show host Kamene Goro was fired at the Radio Africa led group.

According to sources close to a local website, the top hierarchy of the Radio Africa Group franchise is said to have grown tired of the radio host’s behaviour, who was reportedly earning over half a million shillings monthly.

Sources at Lion’s Place, the headquarters of Radio Africa, say the bosses had grown tired of Kamene’s misdemeanour of absconding duty on flimsy grounds.

“Kamene made a regular habit of not showing up to work, and she could give all manner of excuses most of the time, saying she was sick, and later she would upload photos and videos on social media of someone in a totally different situation,” a source revealed to Nairobi news.

For a while, that went unnoticed by the top bosses, but it was just a matter of time.

“When the top management took notice, that caused friction between her and them. There was actually a disciplinary panel set up to look into her conduct, and colleagues she closely worked with said she would text them at 6 AM, an hour to the start of her show, saying she won’t make it to work and request someone to hold her brief,” The source added.

Another issue that led to her departure was the declining number of show ratings.

Kamene Goro joined Kiss Fm together with her former co-host Andrew Kibe after tendering their resignation at NRG Radio where they made their names.

A few months later, in July 2020, Kiss Fm fired Kibe and replaced him with comedian Jalang’o.

Jalang’o said goodbye to the station in February 2022 to run for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat which he won.

After Jalang’o’s exit, Kamene got a new co-host, comedian Oga Obinna, who joined the station in March 2022.