Ruto, Gachagua Mourn Capital FM Journalist Sean Cardovillis

President William Ruto has mourned the demise of Capital FM sports journalist Sean Cardovillis.

In a statement on Saturday, Ruto mourned Cardovillis as an accomplished sports journalist whose impact will be missed dearly.

“Saddened by the passing of a brilliant and outstanding sports broadcaster Sean Cardovillis. He was a cool, insightful and gifted journalist who played an integral role on our radio stations,” President Ruto said.

He added, “We will miss his clear and concise voice, passion and upbeat personality. Our prayers are with his family and media fraternity at this painful time. Rest in Peace, Sean.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on his part eulogized Cardovillis as a knowledgeable sports journalist whose loss will be missed by many

“Saddened by the untimely death of renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis, who passed on this morning. His wit and wide knowledge in various sports, especially Motorsport, will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues in media and sports fraternity for this loss,” said Gachagua.

Cardovillis was found dead Saturday September 9 morning outside his house along Rhapta Road, Westlands where he lived alone.

According to police reports, the body was discovered by a cleaner who had shown up for work.

After realizing that the journalist might have died, the cleaner raised an alarm and nn ambulance was called to the scene. The medics who arrived to attend to the emergency however declared him dead at the scene.

According to sources, the sports journalist was scheduled to interview Faith Kipyegon, a multiple world and Olympic champion and triple world record holder.

