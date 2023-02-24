Samidoh should get himself third woman to calm Edday, Stephen Letoo advises

The newly-elected chairman of the Men’s Conference, Stephen Letoo, has suggested that Mugithii singer Samuel Muchoki, commonly known as Samidoh, should take a third wife to calm his current marital troubles.

Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, threatened to leave the 15-year marriage after he was spotted with nominated Senator Karen Nyamu at a burial ceremony. Letoo advised Samidoh to add another woman to the mix to neutralise the toxic relationship between his wife and Nyamu, and ultimately reduce the pressure on him.

“I am very busy man today trying to cool down Karen Nyamu and Samidoh’s issue. I have told Samidoh severally that he needs to marry another woman to calm down Edday,” Letoo said

He stated that the absence of tolerance is the main cause of turmoil in polygamous marriages, and polygamy needs to be founded on tolerance to succeed.

Despite Edday’s distress, Letoo believes Samidoh enjoys the drama and is taking it as a sport. He stated that the third wife would bring stability to Samidoh’s family and likened it to a car with four wheels that needs a fourth tyre to make it stable.