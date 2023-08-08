Seven Kenyan Male Celebs Whose Real Names Will Surprise You

Several male celebrities in Kenya use different names, which resonate with their fans, and their National Identity Card names are little known.

In this article, KDRTV looks at seven celebs whose real names are little-known to Kenyans.

Blessed Njugush

The talented comedian is known as Timothy Kimani Ndegwa. The name Njugush became famous due to his role in the House Helps of Kawangware a local drama series.

MCA Tricky

Francis Munyao popularly known as MCA Tricky has been a favorite comedian for many Kenyans. He leads a phenomenal journey in the comic industry and to grace popular shows like Churchill as one of the prime acts is incredible. He also doubles as a radio presenter.

Nyashinski

The Kenyan artist Nyashinski, whose real name is Nyamari Ongegu, is among the multi-talented hip-hop influential rappers in the country. He is also an R&B singer, songwriter, and vocalist

Willy Paul

The gospel-turned-secular singer is known as Wilson Shikwekwe Abubakar Radido. He uses the name Willy Paul as a stage name and is sometimes known as Willy Poze.

Jua Cali

Paul Julius Nunda, popularly known as Jua Cali, is a Kenyan hip-hop musician. Jua Cali performs in Swahili and Sheng in a popular Kenyan style of rapping called genge.

Kaligraph Jones

Brian Ouko Omollo is famously known by his stage name Khaligraph Jones and is sometimes referred to as Papa Jones. Khaligraph is one of the most talented artists in the country and has won various awards.

Mulamwah

His real name is David Oyando. Mulamwa’s excursion in comedy can be traced back to when he used to upload comic videos on social media.

