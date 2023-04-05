Connect with us

SHOCKING: DJ Brownskin’s House Help Reveals Disturbing Truths About Sharon’s Death

A video of a woman claiming to be the house help of DJ Brownskin and his late wife Sharon has been making rounds on social media.

The woman, identified as Mariamu Vinaywa, unpacked details of what transpired during the last moments of Sharon’s life.

According to Vinaywa, she was trying to assist Sharon while DJ Brownskin watched comfortably. She claims that Brownskin was completely unmoved by the happenings of the day.

Vinaywa narrated that when she realized she couldn’t help Sharon, she screamed to alert neighbors to come and salvage the situation.

However, when some neighbors offered to help, DJ Brownskin turned them away. Vinaywa claims that when neighbors tried knocking on the door to check if they were okay, Brownskin pushed the man who had arrived first, causing him to be knocked by the rails and hurt his hand.

Vinaywa further stated that after other neighbors arrived, an ambulance was called to take Sharon to the hospital. She claims that Brownskin was left behind in the house while Sharon was rushed to the hospital.

According to Vinaywa, Brownskin remained in the house for some time before he informed her that he was following up on Sharon at the hospital.

