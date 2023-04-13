Shocking Revelation: Why Akothee Didn’t Invite Cebbie Koks to Her Wedding

The long-standing feud between Kenyan singer Akothee and her sister, Cebbie Koks, continues to make headlines, with recent events adding fuel to the speculations about their strained relationship.

Akothee, who recently tied the knot with her Swiss fiancé, Schweizer Omosh, in a lavish ceremony, chose not to invite Cebbie to her wedding, and Cebbie was noticeably absent from the event, leading to further speculation about the state of their relationship.

According to a close source, Akothee did not send an invitation to Cebbie for her wedding, and the discord between the two sisters is deeply personal, but they have managed to prevent it from affecting their relationships with other family members.

Last year, Akothee also did not attend Cebbie’s wedding, but allowed her daughters to attend, showing that the issues between the sisters are limited to their personal relationship and have not involved other family members.

After Akothee’s wedding, Cebbie took to Instagram to mock bloggers for anticipating her comments on the event, indicating that she did not want to engage in the public speculation surrounding her relationship with her sister.

However, their strained relationship has been the subject of public scrutiny in the past, with accusations and disparaging comments being exchanged between them.

In leaked screenshots of Cebbie’s comments, she allegedly told her then-boyfriend that Akothee was not wealthy and only pretended to be rich for Instagram. Akothee, on the other hand, directed her remarks towards unnamed family members, suggesting that their attitude towards her changed because she stopped giving them money.

She admitted to battling depression due to the feud and feeling abandoned by her family.

In a previous interview, Cebbie claimed to still be on good terms with Akothee, despite being exposed for badmouthing her to a lover.

She expressed her love and respect for her sister and stated that their bond was strong despite their differences. Akothee, too, has previously shared her side of the story, revealing the depth of their once-close relationship and the pain she felt when their family sided with her sister during their feud.